Lindsay Lohan urges Trump support

Says Americans need to come together

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan performs a scene from the play, "Speed the Plow," during a photocall at the Playhouse Theatre in central London. Lohan told the Daily Mail on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, that Americans should come together to support President Donald Trump. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Lindsay Lohan says Americans need to come together in support of President Donald Trump.

When asked about Trump, the actress told the Daily Mail in a video interview last week, “You have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.” She said she thinks “it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support.”

Lohan is offering her support for Trump despite his comments in 2004 to Howard Stern, in which Trump said of Lohan: “She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed.”

In the newspaper interview, the 30-year-old Lohan also touched on her interest in Islam. She said she’s been studying the religion and called it “beautiful”. Of the possibility of becoming a Muslim herself, she said that “anything’s possible.”

