Lindsay Lohan says she was racially profiled for headscarf

The actress told a British talk show that she was stopped while travelling to New York

Image Credit: AP
Actress Lindsay Lohan
Tabloid
 

Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The actress told a British talk show that she was stopped while travelling to New York.

She said an airport worker “opened my passport and saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologising, but then said: ‘Please take off your headscarf.’”

She told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that the incident made her wonder “how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

Lohan was returning from Turkey, where she recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She said she wore a headscarf in Turkey out of “personal respect.”

Lohan, who has been photographed carrying a Quran, says she finds “solace” studying the Muslim holy book and other religious texts.

