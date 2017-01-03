Lindsay Lohan in the UAE: ‘Mean Girls’ sequel should happen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lindsay Lohan in the UAE: ‘Mean Girls’ sequel should happen

Actress is currently exploring business opportunities in the Emirates

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Lindsay Lohan is eager to make a sequel of her 2004 comedy film Mean Girls.

She has already written a treatment for the film and has a cast in mind.

Lohan shared her plans during a Facebook Live chat from the CNN International office in Abu Dhabi. The actress is currently in the UAE exploring business opportunities. She also hosted a New Year’s eve party at a club in Dubai.

During the chat, Lohan expressed her interest in reprising her role of Cady Heron in a sequel.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands. I know that [writer] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy.…I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it,” Lohan said.

Lohan said she would love Jimmy Fallon and her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to have roles in the film.

“I just need a response,” she said.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Lindsay Lohan
follow this tag on MGNLindsay Lohan
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Lindsay Lohan
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Pamela Anderson pleads for Assange’s pardon

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Coldplay rocks NYE concert

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler