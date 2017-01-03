Lindsay Lohan in the UAE: ‘Mean Girls’ sequel should happen

Actress Lindsay Lohan is eager to make a sequel of her 2004 comedy film Mean Girls.

She has already written a treatment for the film and has a cast in mind.

Lohan shared her plans during a Facebook Live chat from the CNN International office in Abu Dhabi. The actress is currently in the UAE exploring business opportunities. She also hosted a New Year’s eve party at a club in Dubai.

During the chat, Lohan expressed her interest in reprising her role of Cady Heron in a sequel.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands. I know that [writer] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy.…I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it,” Lohan said.

Lohan said she would love Jimmy Fallon and her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to have roles in the film.

“I just need a response,” she said.