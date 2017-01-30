Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a slice of Dubai

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio mixed work and play during his fleeting visit to Dubai last weekend.

The environmental activist and Oscar winner was spotted checking out Dubai’s Sustainable City, a development that’s big on greenery, use of solar energy and eco-friendliness, on Saturday.

He rounded off his UAE trip off with a Toblerone chocolate mousse (Dh50) at the French restaurant La Mome, on the 49th floor of the Nassima Royal Hotel.

The Revenant star didn’t shy away from signing La Mome’s guest book.

“Thank you for a spectacular experience! Felt like Paris!” DiCaprio wrote.

On January 28, a photo of a casual DiCaprio seated in a golf cart taking a tour of the eco-friendly site was posted on a Twitter handle belonging to an artificial grass supplier.

@easigrass tweeted on Saturday: “Newsflash! Eco warrior Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted in Dubai checking out our gardens in a one of the green projects in Dubai! Amazing!”

Although he kept a low profile during his visit, we hear that DiCaprio stayed at the One&Only Royal Mirage. From Dubai, he headed to Rwanda.

In 2016, DiCaprio used his best actor Oscar win for Revenant to highlight his causes.

“It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating. We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this,” said DiCaprio in his acceptance speech.