Leah Remini slams Tom Cruise on Scientology

Actress says the Hollywood star thinks she’s ‘the devil’

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Leah Remini
01 Tabloid
 

Actress Leah Remini says actor Tom Cruise and other Scientologists think she is “the devil”.

In an interview for Larry King Now, Remini said: “He thinks I’m the devil. Tom and most Scientologists, all Scientologists, are taught to believe that people like me are literally the devil, that we mean them harm.

“Tom is a dedicated and loyal Scientologist. Tom is very well-aware of what is Scientology, truthfully. He is very well-aware that it’s an organisation that is defrauding people out of their lives. But in his heart, I believe he believes it,”, she said.

When asked if she thinks Cruise is “delusional”, she said: “I could say that about myself at the time.

“I didn’t want to look. I didn’t want to believe that what I’ve been involved in my whole life was a lie, that it was damaging and hurting people. Yeah, you can say I was delusional.”

Speaking previously about her reason for making the documentary, she said: “For too long, this multi-billion-dollar organisation bullied victims and journalists to prevent the truth being told. It is my hope that we shed light on information that makes the world aware of what is really going on and encourages others to speak up.

“Even though I had been a member of the church for a long time, I was stunned by some of the things I learnt. There is a lot more to this story than anyone knows. And this series is breaking ground in bringing that information to light.”

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Whatever would Remini do for attention without Tom Cruise?

laceysheridan

18 December 2016 18:01jump to comments

