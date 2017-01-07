Mobile
Kim Kardashian West breaks silence on Paris robbery

She is also seen crying over Kanye’s hospitalisation in a teaser clip for the upcoming season of her reality show

Image Credit: AP
Kim Kardashian
Tabloid
 

A tearful Kim Kardashian West breaks her silence on her Paris robbery in a new teaser for the family’s reality show, telling two of her sisters her thoughts at the time: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.”

She’s also seen on the short clip released on Friday by E!, ahead of the upcoming March season, sobbing on the phone over husband Kanye West’s hospitalisation in November.

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on,” Kardashian West said. “I think he really needs me, and I have to go home.”

Kardashian West was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint in October inside a Paris hotel room by masked men who stole jewellery and escaped. She recalls the incident in the clip to sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, adding: “It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Her rapper husband was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, later cancelling his Saint Pablo tour. It was unclear where Kardashian West was at the time she learned the news.

The show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, returns in March but no specific date has been announced.

