Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick meet fans in Dubai

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ stars were in the city for two separate events, but managed to catch up with each other

  • Make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic with Kim Kardashian.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian sat together at an exceptionally long dinner table.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Kardashian West at the Givenchy store at the Mall OfThe Emirates, Dubai.Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
Tabloid
 

Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick — best known as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again partner — flew in from LA to Dubai this weekend on business.

Disick launched the American restaurant-meets-confectionary Sugar Factory at Dubai Festival City on January 13, while Kardashian held a beauty masterclass with her make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, on the same day at MusicHall Dubai on The Palm Jumeirah.

Kardashian on Saturday visited the Givenchy store at Mall of the Emirates along with her Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew. She and her husband Kanye West are friends of the French luxury fashion house's creative director Riccardo Tisci.


It was most notable for being Kardashian’s first public appearance since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October last year.

At the Disick event, media were briefed to strike any questions about the incident off their lists, but in a sit-down interview, he conceded that 2016 was a rough year for many.

“I mean, anytime there’s any tragedy involved in my life or in other’s, you start to appreciate things more and you have to look at life and see what things are really about, and what’s important to you,” he told Gulf News tabloid!

A crowd of fans awaited the 33-year-old’s arrival for over an hour — two young girls even had a song prepared, which included all three of Disick and Kourtney’s children — but Disick, arriving in a sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers, was a remarkably straight-faced man of few words. 

The night prior, he had visited Atlantis, The Palm, where he received an underwater greeting and sat at an exceptionally long dinner table across from Kardashian with their phones to their ears, as if unable to communicate otherwise.


Asked onstage whether that was awkward, Disick responded, “Yeah, it was pretty awkward. So is this.”

Make-up artist Dedivanovic, who is meeting his fans at The Dubai Mall on Saturday (January 14), also posted a photo of himself with Kardashian.

“The MasterClass Dubai today with @kimkardashian was amazing. Thank you everyone who came, we had the best time with you all,” he said.


Kardashian herself tweeted after the event: “Such a fun day today! I felt so much love here in Dubai, thank you guys for coming out to Mario’s Master Class!”

Check out more of Kardashian's visit to the Mall of the Emirates on Saturday:


