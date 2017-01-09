Mobile
Kim Kardashian robbery: 16 arrested

French police say $9.5 million worth of jewellery was taken from the reality star during the October 3 incident in Paris

Kim Kardashian
Sixteen people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France on Monday in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported.

French police said at the time that the 36-year-old was robbed at gunpoint of some €9 million (Dh34.7 million) worth of jewellery by masked men who tied her up in her Paris apartment early on October 3.

The Paris prosecutor could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kardashian will be in Dubai on January 13 for a sold-out make-up masterclass with artist Mario Dudevinovic.

