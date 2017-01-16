Kim Kardashian Paris robbery: What happened that night

(FILES) This file photo taken at the Rue Tronchet, near Madeleine, central Paris, on October 3, 2016 shows pol

Details of reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris are now out in a police report.

Kardashian was held at gunpoint and tied up in the bathroom in her Paris apartment during the robbery in October 2016. More details of the crime have now emerged after the police report of the robbery was released by French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche.

In the statement, Kardashian said that she, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and friend Simone Harouche returned to the apartment around midnight. Kourtney then went to a party at a nearby club with half-sister Kendall Jenner and brought along Kardashian’s then bodyguard Pascal Duvier.

Meanwhile, Kardashian went upstairs and got into a bathrobe before she began to hear noises.

“I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’,” the 36-year-old told police after the robbery. “No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2.56am.”

“Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the man from the reception who was strapped,” she added. The concierge was identified as 39-year-old Abdul Rahman. He was also tied up in Kardashian’s bathroom after being forced to lead the robbers to the reality TV star’s room.

As for the two other men, one “had a ski mask and a cap and jacket with ‘Police’ written on it.” The other one, meanwhile, “had ski goggles” and snatched Kardashian’s Blackberry. She then explained that the man with ski goggles stayed with her and “asked for my ring in a strong French accent”.

“He takes out a weapon and I show him the ring. He pointed the weapon toward me. He takes the ring, he wears gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money are. They catch me and took me in the lobby. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath.

“Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, at this time, they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian also described each jewellery piece the robbers stole from her.

“In my jewellery box, there were two Cartier diamond bracelets, a Jacob necklace in gold set with diamonds, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, and the other by Yanina,” she recalled.

“There were three Jacob gold necklaces, small bracelets, jewels, rings. A Lorraine Schwartz necklace in diamonds, another necklace with six small diamonds on it. One last necklace with the name of my son, in diamonds. I also had a diamond cross from the Jacob brand. A Rolex watch in yellow gold. There were two yellow gold rings. I think they stole $5 million (Dh18.3 million).”

Kardashian then told French police that the robbers were probably amateurs.

“They left, running. I removed the tape from my hands and mouth and the plastic. I realised they were a bit young because of the way they strapped me,” she said in the report.

After the incident, she immediately returned to the US and spent three months away from the spotlight.

A week ago, 17 people were arrested in connection with the heist. So far, 10 suspects have been charged.