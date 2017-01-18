Kim Kardashian and sisters in ‘Ocean’s Eight’

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and her half-sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, are set to make a cameo in Ocean’s Eight.

The three celebrities were spotted filming their scene in New York.

Kardashian West was seen in a Givenchy sheer white dress, while Kendall wore a dress by fashion designer Elie Saab, and Kylie pulled off a Vetements x Canada Goose puffer jacket over a black dress.

They are likely to appear in the movie’s Met Gala scene.

Other celebrities who will reportedly appear in the Met Gala scene include Katie Holmes and Adriana Lima. Along with them, Met Gala’s annual host Anna Wintour is also expected to appear in the scene.

The movie’s plot is still under wraps.

However, according to rumours, Sandra Bullock plays the sister of Danny Ocean, the master thief in the original Ocean’s Eleven movie, who was played by George Clooney.

The all-female spin-off also features Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and the recently confirmed James Corden.

Directed by Gary Ross, the movie is set to hit theatres in US on June 8 next year.