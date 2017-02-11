Mobile
Khloe Kardashian celebrates dropping Odom from name

TV star’s assistants got her a cake shaped like her new driving licence, complete with new name and address

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has returned to her famous last name after her divorce from retired professional basketball player Lamar Odom was officially finalised.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old got a surprise — a big driving licence-shaped cake from her assistants to celebrate her name change on her new passport.

Kardashian got help from sister and reality TV star Kim Kardashian in commemorating the day. Kim shared a series of videos on Snapchat of Kardashian celebrating dropping Lamar’s moniker.

“Look what Khloe’s assistants got for her because she got a new passport,” Kim said in the posts.

“Without her old last name. It’s her new last name and look at the weight you guys,” she added.

The edible cake featured a photograph of Kardashian’s new licence as well as a joke about her recent weight loss. It listed her weight as “skinny [expletive]”. It also showed her address now being “Freedom Lane”.

But her sister Kim later clarified on Twitter, saying: “I did not just show Khloe’s address on my snap chat! It says Freedom Lane people... It’s a joke!”

Kardashian opted to take Odom’s last name when they got married in 2009. She first filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew it after the former NFL star nearly died following an overdose.

She made the filing again last May after Lamar recovered. Their divorce was finalised in December 2016.

