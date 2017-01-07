Mobile
Kendall Jenner gets into music festival business

Model announces her involvement with Fyre Festival, a new event scheduled to take place on the private island of Fyre Cay in the Bahamas

Image Credit: AP
Kendall Jenner
Tabloid
 

As any Coachella regular knows, the Kardashian family has established a reliable presence at the annual desert music festival in Indio, Calif.

In 2015, for instance, Kendall Jenner made headlines when she and Tyler, the Creator got into a spat during his Coachella performance (which no one remembers as clearly as the fact that Jenner was there).

So it was probably just a matter of time until a member of the Kardashian crew entered the festival business for herself.

And that time has come.

Jenner this week announced her involvement with Fyre Festival, a new event scheduled to take place this spring on the private island of Fyre Cay in the Bahamas.

Described rather hopefully on Instagram as “the cultural experience of the decade,” Fyre Festival is set for two consecutive weekends — April 28-30 and May 5-7 — and will feature, as Jenner revealed, headlining performances by the G.O.O.D. Music Family.

What is the G.O.O.D. Music Family? That’s a G.O.O.D. question.

G.O.O.D. Music is the record label founded by Kanye West (who’s married to Jenner’s half sister, Kim Kardashian); artists signed to the label include Big Sean, Pusha T, Desiigner, Teyana Taylor and Tyga (who’s in a relationship with Jenner’s sister Kylie).

Asked which of those acts would appear in the Bahamas, a spokesperson for Fyre Festival said specific information would be released later. No other performers have been announced.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy tickets now, of course.

On Instagram, Jenner offered “VIP access” to her followers, as well as a promotional code “to get on the list for the artists and talent afterparty on Fyre Cay.”

Passes, which include accommodations and air travel from Miami, start at $1,595 (Dh5,857) per person, though various deluxe packages are also available — like the one that costs $399,995 and includes dinner with a performer.

Wanna bet it’s Tyga?

Kanye West
follow this tag on MGNKanye West
Kim Kardashian
follow this tag on MGNKim Kardashian

