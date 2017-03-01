Mobile
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split

They were last seen together at the post-Oscar parties on February 26

Tabloid
 

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have split up after being in a relationship for almost a year.

“Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” Perry and Bloom’s representatives said in a statement.

They were last seen together at the post-Oscar parties on February 26.

In March last year, Perry and Bloom made their relationship official at the 2016 Golden Globes.

However, according to a source, Perry and Bloom didn’t end their relationship on good terms.

“Not long after Halloween, Orlando confessed to pals that he’d decided to end their relationship. He claimed that he’s just not ready to get married and have babies,” the source said.

Bloom, 40, already has a five-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The pair separated in 2013.

Katy Perry
oscars

