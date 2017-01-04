Katie Holmes probes mom-daughter bond in directorial debut

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Katie Holmes probes mom-daughter bond in directorial debut

‘All We Had’ is about a mother who finds herself living in a car with her daughter and looking for a new start

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Katie Holmes is a single mom raising a daughter and that’s the subject of her feature film directorial debut, All We Had.

The 37-year-old actress stars alongside 18-year-old Stefania Owen in the film about a mother who finds herself living in a car with her daughter and looking for a new start. Holmes said it’s a specific story but one she can relate to.

“I think the universal theme of that love you have for your daughter and that love you have for your mother is so powerful. And I think that is very relatable wherever you fit in economically,” Holmes said.

“And definitely being a daughter and being a mother, I understand that love and that bond. And I think it something that should be highlighted and celebrated in film.”

Holmes, who in real life is raising her daughter Suri, said her work for directors like Curtis Hanson and Ang Lee over the years taught her how to lead actors on a set. She also said she found inspiration in such films as Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, My Own Private Idaho and Thelma and Louise.

“I have figured out how I like a set to run and what makes me feel good as an actor. And that’s what I try to do for my actors. Then you just kind of go for it. It’s like the starting gun goes off and you’re just running,” she said.

The movie, based on Annie Weatherwax’s novel, is set during the 2007 economic crisis and features Holmes teetering on the edge of poverty. It co-stars Luke Wilson, Richard Kind and Mark Consuelos.

“It was important to me to inhabit this role because there are so many people who struggle so much on a daily basis,” Holmes said. “She never loses hope. There’s so many people that work so hard and they aren’t celebrated.”

Owen plays the daughter, Ruthie, and said she was inspired by Holmes’ transition from movie star to the person behind the camera.

“I learnt a lot,” she said. “It never felt like a big deal transitioning from being an actor to a director. And I really do want to direct my own film and also act in it. She added: “That’s definitely on my bucket list.”

Holmes was promoting her movie a few days after Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy implied in an interview that there weren’t women directors with enough experience to helm an upcoming Star Wars movie.

“I was inspired by people like Kathleen, by people like Jane Rosenthal, Jodie Foster — to take on this role as a director and to find this material in particular,” Holmes said. “Because I do feel as a woman, you have to be proactive and you have to find the roles, you have to create the roles for yourself. At least, I want to do that for myself, because I want to play certain kinds of roles. I don’t want to wait.”

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars
Tom Cruise
follow this tag on MGNTom Cruise

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN
Tom Cruise
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Did Kylie Jenner marry Tyga?

Life & Style Gallery

Ice and snow festivals kicked off in Harbin

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest