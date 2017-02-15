Mobile
Kate Upton once again ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit queen

She is only the fourth woman to ever to be on the cover three times

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Kate Upton
Tabloid
 

She’s once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is only the fourth woman to ever to be on the cover three times. This year, she makes the splash with three different covers.

One of the few women to ever do the cover three times is Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year’s edition with her two daughters. Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum also did it three times. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year’s edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

