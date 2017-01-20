Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at People’s Choice Awards

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at People’s Choice Awards

It was the actor’s — who won the prize for Favourite Movie Icon — first major appearance since his nasty split with Amber Heard last year

Image Credit: REUTERS
Johnny Depp accepts the award for Favorite Movie Icon at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Tabloid
 

In the closing minutes of the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night, a surprise guest showed up: Johnny Depp, who won the prize for Favourite Movie Icon and thanked his fans for standing by him through “good times or bad.”

It was Depp’s first major appearance since news broke last spring of his very public, very nasty split with his then-wife, actress Amber Heard, who made allegations of physical abuse (which Depp denied) and filed a restraining order. They eventually reached a settlement agreement in August and Heard, 30, withdrew the abuse allegations. A judge finalised the divorce this past Friday. Depp paid Heard $7 million (Dh25.7 million), which she donated to charity.

Judging by the reaction of the People’s Choice Awards crowd, you never would have known anything happened — the audience exploded in cheers for Depp as he took the stage. The 53-year-old actor looked a little teary as he slowly made his way through an acceptance speech, occasionally interrupted by fans screaming “I love you!”

“I came here for you, the people — who, through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you,” Depp said. The crowd roared its approval.

Depp didn’t get into specifics, but he emphasised his gratitude. “You’ve very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight. So I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it,” he continued. “I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and to myself, which is why it’s especially meaningful to me to be here in front of you to say thank you. And to tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you.”

“Because, in all honesty,” Depp concluded, “We all know that none of us, especially me, wouldn’t be standing up here if it weren’t for you tonight. So thank you.” He ended with a shout-out to his mother, Betty Sue Palmer, who died last spring: “Give ’em hell, Betty Sue,” he said, raising his trophy in the air and looking to the sky.

Depp and Heard, who met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011, were married for less than two years. Their split dominated headlines with warring stories in the press. In late May, Los Angeles police were called to a domestic dispute at Depp’s home; Heard declined to press charges, and police did not find evidence of an assault, according to the Associated Press. Several days later, Heard filed for divorce and alleged in a sworn statement that Depp hit her and struck her with a cellphone; she showed up in court to request a restraining order with a bruise on her face.

Over Memorial Day weekend, several Hollywood figures stepped forward to defend Depp and said Heard was lying; Heard’s attorneys slammed the “vicious false and malicious allegations that have infected the media” and said the actress “suffered through years of physical and psychological abuse” from the actor.

When the divorce was settled in August, the couple offered a joint statement: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

Also In Hollywood

Padma Lakshmi and Adam Dell rekindle romance

Life & Style Gallery

Bollywood aces dazzle at Umang show

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses