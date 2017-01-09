Mobile
Jlo puts LA home up for $12.5 million

Built in 1993, the sprawling traditional-style home has 1,591 square metres of living space and a range of amenities

Image Credit: TNS
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has relisted her Hidden Hills home after a pending sale for the property fell through. The 17,129-square-foot estate sits on more than three acres with a resort-style swimming pool, a play area and a lounge. A breezeway connects the main house to a work/entertainment wing with studio space and a theater. Jennifer Lopez's three-acre estate in the Ashley Ridge area of Hidden Hills centers on a Traditional-style main house of more than 17,000 square feet.
Tabloid
 

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has again put her home in Hidden Hills up for sale at $12.5 million (Dh45.9 million).

Built in 1993, the sprawling traditional-style home has 1,591 square metres of living space and a range of amenities. Among features of note are a breezeway that connects to a work/entertainment wing with dance and recording studios, a 20-seat theatre, a game room and a speakeasy-style bar.

Other living spaces include formal and informal living rooms, a 12-person dining room and a wood-panelled office. Including the master suite, which has a sitting area and terrace, there are nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Outdoors, there’s a resort-style swimming pool as well as a play area and a lounge. Garage parking can accommodate up to eight vehicles, and 15 more can be parked in the motor court.

Lopez, 47, has film credits that include starring roles in last year’s The Boy Next Door and Lila & Eve and the 1997 movie Selena. Her eight studio albums include her 1999 debut album On the 6 and her most recent, A.K.A.

Earlier this year she paid $28 million for a 3.2-hectare estate in Bel-Air formerly owned by actress Sela Ward and her husband, Howard Sherman.

Jennifer Lopez
