Jennifer Lopez and Drake ‘were just hanging out’

Drake performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Austin, T

Drake performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Austin, T Image Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Singer Jennifer Lopez says her rumoured relationship with rapper Drake was nothing more than a song collaboration.

Lopez was speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres asked Lopez who she spent Valentine’s Day night with.

She then brought up a photograph of Drake and asked: “Was it this guy?”

Lopez then responded: “No, he’s off on tour right now. We did a song together.”

“If you’re songwriting, is that how you write a song,” DeGeneres asked while showing an picture of Lopez getting cosy with Drake.

Lopez then said: “We were not writing a song right at that moment. We were just hanging out. Actually he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, and then I got on the song, and yeah, we have a song together.”