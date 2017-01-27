Mobile
Janelle Monae, Issa Rae win Black Women in Hollywood Award

‘Essence’ magazine announced Thursday that it will recognise “Hollywood’s Next Generation” at a gala dinner hosted by Gabrielle Union in the days leading up to the Oscars

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Janelle Monae attends a special screening of "Hidden Figures" held at the London Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Essence magazine will celebrate Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Aja Naomi King and Yara Shahidi at its 10th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The magazine announced Thursday that it will recognise “Hollywood’s Next Generation” at a gala dinner hosted by Gabrielle Union in the days leading up to the Oscars. The Black Women in Hollywood Awards will be held February 23 at the Beverly Wilshire.

Singer-actress Monae stars in two films up for best picture, Hidden Figures and Moonlight. Writer-director-actress Rae is the creator and star of HBO’s hit Insecure. King appears in How to Get Away With Murder, and Shahidi is known for her work on black-ish.

Past honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyong’o and Octavia Spencer.

