Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter recovering after accident

The eight-year-old was earlier injured in an ATV accident

Tabloid
 

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of singer Britney Spears, has taken her daughter Maddie home from the hospital.

The eight-year-old was earlier injured in an ATV accident.

Spears wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.”

“Above all else, we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”

Britney also sent her prayers: “So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... It’s truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”

