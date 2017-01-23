Jackie Chan arrives in Mumbai to promote ‘Kung Fu Yoga’

Sonu Sood and Jackie Chan atMumbai airport on Monday.

Martial arts superstar Jackie Chan arrived in Mumbai on Monday to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga, which also stars Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Chan landed in the city at around 11am and was welcomed by Sood at the airport.

According to sources, Chan is scheduled to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show. Sood will be driving Chan to Sharma’s show.

The duo will then dash off to JW Marriott in suburban Mumbai where Chan will stay for the day.

Sources said a traditional grand welcome has been planned for Chan in a Punjabi and Maharashtrian style following which choreographer Farah Khan has put together a performance for Chan to a song from Kung Fu Yoga, which they shot together for in Rajasthan.

Co-stars Disha Patni, Amyra Dastur join the dance that will take place in the hotel lobby, sources added.

The Kung Fu Yoga team will then address the press. Thereafter Sood will host a party for the actor, which will be attended by stars such as Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier this month, Hollywood actor Vin Diesel visited India for the promotion of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, also starring Deepika Padukone.

Kung Fu Yoga, directed by Stanley Tong, is set to release in India on February 3.