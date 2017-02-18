Mobile
Hugh Jackman ‘fine’ after latest skin cancer bout

Says he’s ‘fixed’ at ‘Logan’ premiere at the Berlin Film Festival

Image Credit: Reuters
Actor Hugh Jackman
Tabloid
 

Hugh Jackman arrived at the premiere of Logan with a small bandage on his nose after taking to Twitter to announce he had been treated for skin cancer once again.

But Jackman insisted he’s OK.

“It is fine, it is all done, all fixed, all out. Thank you for asking,” he said at the Friday night debut of the film at the Berlin Film Festival.

Jackman revealed on Monday he had another basal cell carcinoma on his nose, and tweeted a picture of his bandaged nose, and urged people to wear sunscreen.

But his focus on Friday was the Logan premiere. It’s the third instalment of the Wolverine spin-off series, and it may be the most ambitious. It’s competing at the Berlin Film Festival, which was a goal for Jackman when he signed on to do it.

“I didn’t want it to be seen as a comic book movie, I wanted it to be seen as a film on its own,” he said.

The movie is set in a dystopian future and sees Wolverine caring for an aged Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

Stewart said he didn’t need any convincing to get on board.

“I had no doubts whatsoever. When I began to understand some of the content of this film, I was all for it. The film is unusual, very different and I think remarkable,” he said.

Jackman has said that this movie is the end of the road for him and Wolverine. So what does he remember of his last day playing the mutant?

“The last day was an action day and I was sore and hurt, and it was great,” he laughed.

