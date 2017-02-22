Mobile
Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ film begins filming

To kick off the untitled movie, the studio released a photo of the cast at the controls of the Millennium Falcon

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Alden Ehrenreich has taken control of the Millennium Falcon. The Han Solo Star Wars spin-off has begun production.

The Walt Disney Co. announced on Tuesday that shooting began at London’s Pinewood Studios on Monday. To kick off the untitled Han Solo movie, the studio released a photo of the cast at the controls of the Millennium Falcon.

Ehrenreich plays a younger version of Harrison Ford’s iconic smuggler and is seated amid cast members including Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian.

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who helmed The Lego Movie. In a statement they said, “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

Disney will release the film in May 2018.

