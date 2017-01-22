Geri Horner announces birth of baby boy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Geri Horner announces birth of baby boy

Former Spice Girl is already mother to daughter Bluebell

Image Credit: Supplied
Geri Horner
Tabloid
 

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner, who has been keeping fans updated with her second pregnancy on social media, has announced that she has welcomed a baby with her husband Christian Horner.

“Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning,” she tweeted on Saturday.

She is already mother to daughter Bluebell.

Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, whose birthday also falls on January 21, tweeted: “Amazing news, so happy! Birthday twins. Love you all.”

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood
red bull racing

Also In Hollywood

Soulja Boy charged with weapons possession

Life & Style Gallery

Look: Beauties visit Duterte’s palace in Manila

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs