George Clooney making film about Syrian White Helmets

The organisation has been credited with saving more than 60,000 people from the bombed buildings in war-torn Syria

Image Credit: AFP
George Clooney
Tabloid
 

Actor George Clooney is in the early stages of working on a feature version of Netflix’s The White Helmets documentary about first responders in Syria.

Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov are seeking a writer through their Smokehouse Pictures production company, reports Variety.

The White Helmets, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, is on the documentary shorts Oscar shortlist.

The Syrian Civil Defence, better known as the White Helmets, consists of about 3,000 volunteers. The organisation has been credited with saving more than 60,000 people from the bombed buildings in war-torn Syria. The group has lost about 150 members during the war.

“In the White Helmets, we have a motto: to save one life is to save humanity,” one volunteer says in the documentary.

