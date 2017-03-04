Mobile
Emma Watson, Ellen DeGeneres pull adult nanny prank

Woman on TV show ‘Ellen’ thought she was interviewing for job as actress’ nanny

  • Actress Emma Watson Image Credit: AFP
  • Ellen Degeneres Image Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

How would you like to be Emma Watson’s adult nanny?

A woman on the television show Ellen thought she was interviewing for the job, but the TV show host and the Harry Potter actress were actually playing a prank.

Ellen DeGeneres was inside her studio telling Watson, who appeared to be in a dressing room somewhere, what to say.

At one point, DeGeneres says and Watson, who stars in the remake of Beauty and the Beast repeats: “I don’t need you to help me potty” — drawing laughter and confusion from the woman.

After a few more minutes of chicanery, Watson and DeGeneres finally reveal the prank to the befuddled but relieved woman.

