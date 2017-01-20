Ellen DeGeneres wins three People’s Choice Awards
Ellen DeGeneres set a record at the People’s Choice Awards, becoming the biggest winning entertainer in the show’s history.
DeGeneres picked up three trophies at Wednesday’s ceremony for a career total of 20 People’s Choice wins.
Other stars taking home crystal statuettes this year included Jennifer Lopez, Johnny Depp, Sofia Vergara, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Justin Timberlake. Tyler Perry received the humanitarian award at the show, hosted by Joel McHale at the Microsoft Theatre and broadcast on CBS.