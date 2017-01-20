Ellen DeGeneres wins three People’s Choice Awards

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ellen DeGeneres wins three People’s Choice Awards

The popular TV show host set a new record as the biggest winner in the event’s history with 20 awards

Image Credit: AP
LOS ANGELES: Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, poses in the press room at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Surrounding DeGeneres' are her previous People's Choice awards, making her the most decorated People's Choice Award winner in the show's history. AP/PTI(AP1_19_2017_000014B)
Tabloid
 

Ellen DeGeneres set a record at the People’s Choice Awards, becoming the biggest winning entertainer in the show’s history.

DeGeneres picked up three trophies at Wednesday’s ceremony for a career total of 20 People’s Choice wins.

Other stars taking home crystal statuettes this year included Jennifer Lopez, Johnny Depp, Sofia Vergara, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Justin Timberlake. Tyler Perry received the humanitarian award at the show, hosted by Joel McHale at the Microsoft Theatre and broadcast on CBS.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Justin Timberlake
follow this tag on MGNJustin Timberlake
Microsoft
follow this tag on MGNMicrosoft
Jennifer Lopez
follow this tag on MGNJennifer Lopez
Ellen DeGeneres
follow this tag on MGNEllen DeGeneres

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Justin Timberlake
follow this tag on MGN
Microsoft
follow this tag on MGN
Jennifer Lopez
follow this tag on MGN
Ellen DeGeneres
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Padma Lakshmi and Adam Dell rekindle romance

Life & Style Gallery

Bollywood aces dazzle at Umang show

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses