Ellen DeGeneres wins three People’s Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES: Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, poses in the press room at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Surrounding DeGeneres' are her previous People's Choice awards, making her the most decorated People's Choice Award winner in the show's history. AP/PTI(AP1_19_2017_000014B)

Ellen DeGeneres set a record at the People’s Choice Awards, becoming the biggest winning entertainer in the show’s history. DeGeneres picked up three trophies at Wednesday’s ceremony for a career total of 20 People’s Choice wins. Other stars taking home crystal statuettes this year included Jennifer Lopez, Johnny Depp, Sofia Vergara, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Justin Timberlake. Tyler Perry received the humanitarian award at the show, hosted by Joel McHale at the Microsoft Theatre and broadcast on CBS.