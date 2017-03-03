Mobile
Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to prime time

NBC said the new show ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ will feature “supersized” versions of games played on her daytime talk show

Image Credit: AP
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Ellen Degeneres sit together during a commercial break at a taping of The Ellen Show in Burbank, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tabloid
 

Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to prime time, this time for fun and games.

NBC said Thursday it has ordered six episodes of an hour-long show hosted and produced by DeGeneres. It will feature “supersized” versions of games played on her daytime talk show.

The new show, titled Ellen’s Game of Games, will pull contestants from the audience and give one a chance to win what NBC described as a “huge” cash prize.

In a statement, DeGeneres promised “gigantic sets” and hilarious games.

Before her successful move to daytime, DeGeneres starred in the prime-time sitcoms Ellen and The Ellen Show.She’s also become a busy producer, with shows including Little Big Shots and its upcoming spin-off, Little Big Shots: Forever Young.

A debut date for Ellen’s Game of Games wasn’t announced. 

Ellen DeGeneres
