Ed Sheeran’s new tattoo designed by Damien Hirst

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ed Sheeran’s new tattoo designed by Damien Hirst

The design by the celebrated artist is of a skull

Image Credit: AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Tabloid
 

Singer Ed Sheeran’s latest tattoo has been designed by celebrated artist Damien Hirst.

The 25-year-old singer asked Hirst to create a design for him.

Sheeran told The Sun: “Damien has drawn my next tattoo so I’m going to get that done. It’s a skull, it’s very cool.

“I’ve got way more than 60 tattoos so I don’t know where it will go yet.”

He also revealed that he created the artwork for his new album Divide in Hirst’s studio.

“He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover,” Sheeran said.

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

Also In Hollywood

Britney Spears’ unofficial biopic slammed

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayMariah Carey visits the Burj Khalifa
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore