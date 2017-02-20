Ed Sheeran’s new tattoo designed by Damien Hirst
Singer Ed Sheeran’s latest tattoo has been designed by celebrated artist Damien Hirst.
The 25-year-old singer asked Hirst to create a design for him.
Sheeran told The Sun: “Damien has drawn my next tattoo so I’m going to get that done. It’s a skull, it’s very cool.
“I’ve got way more than 60 tattoos so I don’t know where it will go yet.”
He also revealed that he created the artwork for his new album Divide in Hirst’s studio.
“He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover,” Sheeran said.