Ed Sheeran’s new tattoo designed by Damien Hirst

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Ed Sheeran performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Singer Ed Sheeran’s latest tattoo has been designed by celebrated artist Damien Hirst.

The 25-year-old singer asked Hirst to create a design for him.

Sheeran told The Sun: “Damien has drawn my next tattoo so I’m going to get that done. It’s a skull, it’s very cool.

“I’ve got way more than 60 tattoos so I don’t know where it will go yet.”

He also revealed that he created the artwork for his new album Divide in Hirst’s studio.

“He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover,” Sheeran said.