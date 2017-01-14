Donald Trump inauguration: Here are the performers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Donald Trump inauguration: Here are the performers

Jennifer Holliday joins country stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood for the event at the Lincoln Memorial

  • Actress Jennifer Holliday poses for photos during an interview, in New York, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Image Credit: AP
  • AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 16: <> at Austin360 Amphitheater on October 16, 2016 in Austin, TexasImage Credit:
  • attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

President-elect Donald Trump, who has struggled to recruit prominent artists for his inauguration, on Friday tapped country stars known for their patriotic anthems.

Trump’s inaugural committee announced that country stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood as well as Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday would perform at the Lincoln Memorial.

The event, during which Trump will speak, will be free to the public and take place on Thursday on the eve of the real estate tycoon’s inauguration as the 45th president.

Keith, one of the most prominent country singers of the 1990s, after the September 11, 2001, attacks released the song, Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American), a passionate call to arms in Afghanistan.

Keith later entered a high-profile feud with Dixie Chicks over the group’s criticism of the Iraq war, but the singer has also spoken admiringly of President Barack Obama.

Greenwood, 74, is a veteran country singer best known for his 1984 song God Bless the USA, which has risen back in popularity at times of war.

“I’m honoured to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together,” Greenwood, who performed at inaugurations of the last three Republican presidents, said in a statement.

Country music historically is most popular with white Americans, especially in the South, a stronghold of support for Trump who campaigned on a hard line against Mexican immigrants, Muslims and other minorities.

The inauguration will have a rare African-American performer in Holliday, who won a Tony Award in 1982 for the original Broadway musical Dreamgirls, later turned into a movie with Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson.

Holliday said she that been barraged with negative responses, including online threats, since the announcement.

“I was like, nobody knows that I’m alive and then I decide to sing a song and I wake up and they all hate me,” the 56-year-old told music magazine Billboard.

Holliday said she voted for Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton but believed it was important to provide “fair representation” at a presidential inauguration, rather than have exclusively white performers.

Holliday, a recording artist in the 1980s who has a loyal following in the gay community, said she had been motivated by Obama’s calls for a smooth transition.

The inauguration line-up pales in comparison to the star power amassed by Obama.

A similar inauguration-eve concert at the Lincoln Memorial in 2009 drew Beyonce, Shakira, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Stevie Wonder, as well as country superstar Garth Brooks.

Trump, despite a career spent in entertainment circles, struggled to find celebrity backers in his campaign against Clinton.

Some of Clinton’s supporters, including Katy Perry, plan to come to Washington the day after the inauguration for a women-led protest march for civil rights.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton
Katy Perry
follow this tag on MGNKaty Perry

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity