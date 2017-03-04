Mobile
Danny Masterson investigated for sex assault

‘That ‘70s Show’ actor says allegations are motivated by the producer of an anti-Scientology television series

Image Credit: AP
Actor Danny Masterson
Tabloid
 

Los Angeles police are investigating after three women reported being sexually assaulted by actor Danny Masterson in the early 2000s, but the actor denies the allegations, which he says are motivated by the producer of an anti-Scientology television series.

The probe was launched after three women came forward and reported they were sexually assaulted by Masterson in the early 2000s, Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesman, said on Friday. He declined to provide any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The 40-year-old actor is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show, which aired from 1998 until 2006. He’s currently starring in a Netflix series called The Ranch.

A representative for Masterson, who has not charged with a crime, denied the allegations in a statement, saying one of the accusers was his longtime girlfriend who continued to date him after the alleged incident.

“The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend,” the statement said.

Masterson’s statement also said another one of the accusers had brought the same allegations to the LAPD about 14 years ago but police “determined the claim had no merit.”

Masterson, who has identified himself as a practicing Scientologist, said in the statement that he believes the “false allegations” are an attempt to boost a television series featuring former members of the Church of Scientology. He says one of the women only came forward after speaking with one of the show’s producers.

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

