Chris Pratt falls in love with Chris Pratt

Actor praises a digitally generated image of himself in ‘Passengers’

Image Credit: AFP
Actor Chris Pratt attends the premiere of "Passengers", in Westwood, California, on December 14, 2016. / AFP / VALERIE MACON
Tabloid
 

Actor Chris Pratt says he instantly fell in love with his digitally generated image for his film Passengers.

Pratt stars in the Sony Pictures Entertainment film alongside Jennifer Lawrence. They play Jim and Aurora, who on a journey through space to a new home, are awakened from their suspended animation 90 years too early and now have to live the rest of their lives on board their malfunctioning ship alone.

The movie makers have used photogrammetry to create body doubles by using just photographs with the use of 93 cameras.

Talking about his excitement on seeing his digital twin, Pratt said: “How do you make it so good looking? I just fell in love.”

The actor said in a behind-the-scene video: “That’s a computer-generated image based on information you gather, but it’s really a photograph but it’s really a true 3D photograph. They take several angles of my face that way the artist is creating the bust out of marble.”

Passengers is currently out in UAE cinemas.

