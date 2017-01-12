Mobile
Chris Brown, Soulja Boy fighting in Dubai?

TMZ reports that the pair are looking to take their boxing match overseas

  • Image Credit:
  • Soulja BoyImage Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

While most people are desperate to leave their drama in 2016, Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are getting ready for a gratuitous boxing match that will possibly take place in Dubai, according to celebrity gossip website TMZ.

The two singers entered into a Twitter feud and decided to escalate it into something more physical. They will soon face off inside the ring, with professional boxer Floyd Mayweather training Soulja Boy and Mike Tyson training Brown. The fight was originally meant to take place in Las Vegas, but rules and regulations could make that difficult, if not impossible.

They’re now taking the fight overseas and Dubai is their first choice, reported TMZ.

The fight, which sounds like a publicity stunt, will be televised for a pay-per-view audience and will likely earn everyone involved money. Happy 2017.

