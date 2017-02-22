Mobile
Chris Brown ordered to stay away from Karrueche Tran

Ex-girlfriend has accused singer of physically abusing and threatening her

  • Chris Brown Image Credit: AP
  • Karrueche Tran.Image Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

A judge has ordered R’n’B singer Chris Brown to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after she accused him of physically abusing and threatening her.

The Grammy winner was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche Tran and not attempt to contact her after she wrote in court filings that Brown had repeatedly threatened her since December.

Tran also accused the singer of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down stairs a few years ago. Her filing does not offer any additional specifics or note if she reported the events to police. It states that no one was present at the time.

The order, which was issued on Friday, also calls for Brown to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order.

An email message sent to Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos was not immediately returned.

Brown and Tran dated after the singer pleaded guilty to felony assault for an attack on Rihanna in 2009 just hours before the Grammy Awards.

A judge ended Brown’s probation in 2015, after several missteps that included punching a man outside a Washington hotel and stints in rehab.

The singer also underwent domestic violence and anger management counselling.

A facility that treated Brown wrote in a 2014 letter to the judge overseeing his probation in the Rihanna case that the singer was being treated for bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and past substance abuse.

Brown’s career faltered after the Rihanna attack and eventually rebounded and his album F.A.M.E won a Grammy Award in 2012.

