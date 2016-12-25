Carrie Fisher heart attack: ‘She’s a tough girl’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Carrie Fisher heart attack: ‘She’s a tough girl’

‘Star Wars’ actress suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ during an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles

Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 09, 2016 shows actress Carrie Fisher attending the 54th New York Film Festival "Bright Lights" Photo Cal on October 10, 2016 in New York. Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on December 23, 2016, on an airplane, according to Gossip website TMZ. It reported that the 60-year-old "Star Wars" actress was flying from London to Los Angeles when she suffered cardiac arrest, and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by an emergency services worker on board./ AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Dimitrios Kambouris
Tabloid
 

Actress Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame was in critical condition on December 23 after suffering a “cardiac episode” during a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to airline and emergency officials.

Fisher, 60, was rushed to UCLA Medical Center by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics shortly after noon, after her 11-hour flight touched down at LAX.

A source who was not authorised to discuss the incident said the actress was “in a lot of distress on the flight.”

A statement released by United Airlines said that medical personnel met Flight 935 from London on arrival after the crew reported a passenger was unresponsive.

“Our thoughts are with our customer at this time,” the statement read.

Just prior to arrival, a pilot told the control tower that passengers who were nurses were attending to an “unresponsive” passenger.

“So they’re working on her right now,” the pilot said in a public recording of the conversation on liveatc.net.

According to the Los Angeles Airport Police, officers responded to Terminal 7 around 12.15pm for a call of a female passenger in cardiac arrest. On arrival, they found paramedics performing CPR on the victim, according to Officer Alicia Hernandez.

Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s brother, told CNN that his sister had been stabilised at the hospital and was in an intensive care unit.

“She’s obviously a very tough girl who’s survived many things,” Todd said to KABC-TV. “I encourage everyone to pray for her.”

Her sister, actress Joely Fisher, said on Twitter that she would perform this afternoon at the Laguna Playhouse “then back by your side @carrieffisher Love you Sister Sledge.”

Fisher, who rose to stardom as Princess Leia on Star Wars, recently published an autobiography titled The Princess Diarist, her eighth book.

She is the daughter of famous Hollywood couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Fisher, who has written and spoken openly about her struggles in the movie business, is considered Hollywood royalty. She took on her prickly relationship with her mother in the book-to-movie Postcards from the Edge. She’s also been outspoken about her mental health issues and the solution she found: radical-sounding electroshock therapy.

News of Fisher’s condition sparked an outpouring of support and sympathy on social media.

Many of her Star Wars co-stars wished her well on Twitter, including Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca; Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker; Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO; Dave Prowse, who acted as Darth Vader; and Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian.

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend,” Harrison Ford told The Hollywood Reporter on December 24. Ford played the swashbuckling Hans Solo opposite Fisher’s intrepid Princess Leia in the original 1977 Star Wars film and its sequels. “Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Fisher caused a stir in November with the disclosure that she had a three-month love affair with Ford during the making of Star Wars. Fisher revealed the secret to People magazine while promoting her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, just before it went on sale.

Her friend William Shatner, best known for his role in the television series Star Trek, posted an old photograph on Twitter of him and Fisher embracing, writing that she was “all I want for Christmas.” Other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Christina Applegate, took to social media to share their sadness, while the singer and actress Bette Midler described Fisher as “hilarious on paper and in person, and just plain beloved.”

Fisher reprised her Princess Leia role in two sequels and returned last year in Disney’s reboot of the franchise, The Force Awakens, appearing as the more matronly General Leia Organa, leader of the Resistance movement fighting the evil First Order.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Chris Pratt falls in love with Chris Pratt

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Stars who made waves in 2016

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees