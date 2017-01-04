Mobile
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried side by side

A private joint service to be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills

Image Credit: AP
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher
Tabloid
 

Screen icon Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, are to be buried side by side among numerous stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, US media reported on January 3.

ABC News said a private memorial service limited to family and close friends would take place on Thursday, January 5.

Reynolds’s son Todd Fisher told ABC’s 20/20 on Friday he was planning a joint service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills with the help of Billie Lourd, his niece and Fisher’s daughter.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted a family source as confirming there would also be an event at the Beverly Hills compound where Reynolds and Fisher were neighbours.

“I’m not sure what they’re calling it — a funeral or a wake — but it will be Thursday at the house,” the source said.

“It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together.”

The family is understood to be discussing a public memorial, although no plans have been announced.

Other celebrities laid to rest at Forest Lawn include Bette Davis, Reynolds’s onscreen mother in A Catered Affair (1956), and Reynolds’s close friend Liberace.

Silent film star Buster Keaton, Oscar-winning Rod Steiger and David Carradine, the star of Kung Fu and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, are also buried there.

Reynolds, who tap-danced her way into American hearts as a star of Singin’ in the Rain, died on December 28, a day after daughter Fisher’s death.

The 84-year-old suffered a stroke at the Beverly Hills compound as she was making funeral arrangements for Fisher, who had suffered a heart attack.

“She didn’t die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie,” Todd told 20/20.

Fisher, who catapulted to worldwide stardom as rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died in Los Angeles four days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight. She was 60.

Lourd opened up on Monday about losing her mother and grandmother just a day apart, telling her Instagram followers their prayers and kind words had given her strength “during a time I thought strength could not exist.”

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me,” the 24-year-old wrote.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, a documentary about Reynolds’s at-times rocky relationship with her daughter, premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and is due to air on HBO on Saturday.

