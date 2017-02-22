Mobile
Britney Spears’ unofficial biopic slammed

The Lifetime movie has been panned by fans and audiences for being historically inaccurate

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Singer Britney Spears’ fans have slammed TV network Lifetime for the unrealistic portrayals of the pop star as well as the blatant inaccuracies featured in her TV biopic Britney Ever After.

The film, aired on the channel on Saturday night, didn’t feature any of Spears’ songs since the star didn’t give her blessings to the biopic.

Natasha Bassett, who portrays Spears in the movie, also arguably looks nothing like her.

The biopic focuses mostly on Spears’ infamous meltdown in 2000 rather than highlighting the fame at the beginning of her career, or her post-breakdown success.

Fans have slammed the TV movie saying that it includes several scenes that seem inaccurate, including the scene of an alleged dance-off between Spears and her former partner Justin Timberlake.

Spears’ classic pink wig has been shockingly changed to blue in the film. The movie also angered fans by turning her infamous denim dress at the 2002 American Music Awards into a pantsuit.

“Britney wore a denim dress, not a denim pantsuit. I can’t take this historical inaccuracy,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan expressed her disappointment with the movie and wrote: “As a huge Britney Spears fan from way back in the day, this lifetime movie is making me cringe to the max. I’m offended for her.”

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar joined the bandwagon and tweeted: “Who lit this movie Britney Ever After and why does he hate women?”

