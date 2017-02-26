Bill Paxton, actor who starred in Aliens and Titanic, dies at 61

Bill Paxton

The actor Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61. The star of films including Aliens, Titanic and Apollo 13 died after complications from heart surgery, according to a statement released by his family.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the statement said.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Paxton was most recently seen in the CBS adaptation of the hit movie Training Day. His final big-screen role will be in the thriller The Circle, alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.