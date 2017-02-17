Bill Cosby case: Judge tosses out defamation lawsuit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bill Cosby case: Judge tosses out defamation lawsuit

Massachusetts federal judge said the case filed by Katherine McKee against the actor didn’t adequately show he defamed her

Image Credit: AP
Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. A judge says he'll take some time before deciding whether to allow more than a dozen women who accuse Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them to testify at his trial next year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Tabloid
 

A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby, although he still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

Judge Mark Mastroianni ruled Thursday that Katherine McKee didn’t adequately show Cosby defamed her when his representatives called a 2014 New York Daily News story on her rape allegations defamatory and demanded a retraction.

The former actress alleged the 79-year-old Cosby raped her in a Detroit hotel in 1974.

McKee was among dozens of women to come forward with allegations recently and among at least eight suing for defamation in Massachusetts, where Cosby owns a home.

Cosby’s lawyers called Thursday’s decision the “correct outcome.” McKee’s attorneys didn’t immediately comment.

In Pennsylvania, The Cosby Show star has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former employee at Temple University. 

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Bill Cosby
follow this tag on MGNBill Cosby

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Bill Cosby
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Aaron Carter attacked on stage

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower