Benedict Cumberbatch to star in short Showtime series

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in short Showtime series

‘Melrose’ is based on Edward St. Aubyn’s series of books, and each episode will track one of five separate novels

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Benedict Cumberbatch poses in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cumberbatch will play an aristocratic playboy, the title character in a five-part Showtime series "Melrose" that begins production this summer. The series is a co-production with Sky Atlantic. No air date has been given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Benedict Cumberbatch will play an aristocratic playboy, the title character in a five-part Showtime series Melrose that begins production this summer.

The series is based on Edward St. Aubyn’s series of books, and each episode will track one of five separate novels. Settings include the South of France in the 1960s, New York in the 1980s and Britain at the turn of the century.

Cumberbatch’s character struggles to overcome damage inflicted by an abusive father.

The series is a co-production with Sky Atlantic. No air date has been given.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Will Ferrell to address graduates at USC

Life & Style Gallery

Style Diary's 2017 slider edit

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays