Bella Hadid ‘hurt’ by Weeknd’s new relationship

Model Bella Hadid was reportedly hurt when she found out that her former boyfriend, The Weeknd, had moved on to a new relationship.

He is now dating singer Selena Gomez.

“She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him. They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena,” a source said.

“It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection,” the source added.

The Weeknd and Gomez were caught kissing outside an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica last week. Hadid immediately unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.