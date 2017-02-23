Baseball’s Hall of Fame to honour ‘The Simpsons’

Baseball’s Hall of Fame will honour The Simpsons on May 27 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s “Homer at the Bat” episode.

First televised on February 20, 1992, “Homer at the Bat” featured future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ozzie Smith among the ringers on Homer Simpson’s Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team. Voices of actual players were used in the episode, which also included Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia and Darryl Strawberry.

Boggs and Smith are scheduled to appear at a round-table discussion at the Hall on May 27 that also includes episode executive producers Al Jean and Mike Reiss, director Jim Reardon, executive story editor Jeff Martin and casting director Bonnie Pietila.

The Hall’s legends game is slated for that afternoon at Doubleday Field.