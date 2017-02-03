Angelina Jolie takes on travel ban in New York Times op-ed

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Angelina Jolie takes on travel ban in New York Times op-ed

Actress says the US decision to suspend refugee resettlements and visits from several Muslim-majority countries isn’t the American way

Image Credit: AP
Washington : FILE- In this June 20, 2016, file photo, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie speaks to reporters during a meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry at the Department of State in Washington. Jolie said in a New York Times editorial Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, that the U.S. decision to suspend refugee resettlements and visits from several Muslim-majority countries isn‚Äôt the American way.AP/ PTI(AP2_3_2017_000010B)
Tabloid
 

Angelina Jolie says that discriminating against refugees for their religion or country of origin “invites the very instability we seek to protect ourselves against.”

She also says in a New York Times editorial Thursday that the US decision to suspend refugee resettlements and visits from several Muslim-majority countries isn’t the American way.

“Every time we depart from our values we worsen the very problem we are trying to contain,” Jolie writes. “We must never allow our values to become the collateral damage of a search for greater security. Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer.”

A special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees since 2012, Jolie says refugees recommended for resettlement are often survivors of terrorism and torture or may be in need of advanced medical care. Refugees seeking entry to the US already undergo extensive screening by various federal agencies, she says.

“The global refugee crisis and the threat from terrorism make it entirely justifiable that we consider how best to secure our borders,” she writes. “Every government must balance the needs of its citizens with its international responsibilities. But our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear.” 

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Angelina Jolie
follow this tag on MGNAngelina Jolie
Refugee crisis
follow this tag on MGNRefugee crisis
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Angelina Jolie
follow this tag on MGN
Refugee crisis
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Pedro Pascal on making it at 41

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips