Angelina Jolie premieres film in Cambodia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Angelina Jolie premieres film in Cambodia

‘First They Killed My Father’ is based on author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s account of her survival under the 1975-79 Khmer Rouge regime

  • Jolie greets King Norodom Sihamoniof CambodiaImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Angelina Jolie speaks as her children andactors of her new film stand on a stage duringthe premiere of herImage Credit: AFP
  • Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (2nd-R), pays respect to Cambodian former queen Monique (2nd-L) as Cambodian KinImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Angelina Jolie said on Saturday that she hopes her new film about Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge will help educate the world about the brutality of the 1970s regime and shed a light on the plight of young people in war zones today.

First They Killed My Father is based on author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s account of her survival as a child under the 1975-79 communist Khmer Rouge regime, believed to be responsible for the deaths of 1.7 million Cambodians from starvation, disease and execution.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the film’s premiere, the actress-turned-director said she hopes the movie will “remind everybody that there are little Loung’s all around the world today” in various war zones and corners of the world.

“Her story is their story and so this is, in many ways, universal, and we hope that that is something that you think about as well,” said Jolie, who directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Loung.

Jolie has had an affinity for Cambodia since she began goodwill work for the UN’s refugee agency in 2001, and her eldest son, Maddox, 15, was adopted from the country. She also has established a foundation to promote social development in rural Cambodia.

However, the Hollywood superstar stressed that Cambodia’s history is not just the war.

“I hope that the young people, when they see this film, that yes, they will learn part of their history, but I hope they also see — I hope all of you see — that this is a country of talent and art and love and beauty,” Jolie said.

Maddox worked on the production of the movie, which was shot on location in Cambodia in late 2015 and early 2016. Jolie said that Maddox is very proud of his Cambodian heritage and that she and her children see Cambodia as their “second home.”

“The children are very close to the children who are in the film and, in fact, many of them are best friends,” she said. “So, they’re simply happy to be back with their friends. Maddox is happy to be back in his country.”

The film, a Netflix original production, will be shown on the streaming service later this year.

Jolie’s previous directorial projects include the 2015 marriage drama By the Sea, in which she starred alongside then-husband Brad Pitt, and the 2014 survival story Unbroken.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Angelina Jolie
follow this tag on MGNAngelina Jolie
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Netflix
follow this tag on MGNNetflix
Brad Pitt
follow this tag on MGNBrad Pitt

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Angelina Jolie
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Netflix
follow this tag on MGN
Brad Pitt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Madonna shares video of newly adopted twins

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world