Angelina Jolie on Brad Pitt split: ‘Very difficult’

The mother of six said she was coping by maintaining a focus on her children

Image Credit: AP
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie waves to visitors while she waits before meeting Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni, in Siem Reap province, north of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Jolie on Saturday launch her two-day film screening of "First They Killed My Father" is presiding over by King Sihamoni, in Angkor complex in Siem Reap province. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Tabloid
 

Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie has opened up about her split from actor-producer Brad Pitt for the first time since filing for divorce last year.

In an interview with BBC World News in Cambodia, Jolie was asked about the split.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and... and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” she said.

Jolie, 41, was in Cambodia to promote her new directorial, First They Killed My Father.

The mother of six said she was coping by maintaining a focus on her children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Since her divorce filing from Pitt, Jolie revealed that her children and pets have been trying to find a normal rhythm.

“It’s been a difficult few months. Right now, I’m going through a moment when just everybody’s in my room,” she said.

“Two dogs, two hamsters and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get [the] dog out, who’s going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

