Andrew Garfield says working with Scorsese was a gift

Actor Andrew Garfield, best known for starring in The Amazing Spider-Man, found working with Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese in the film Silence a gift.

“He wants you at your most unknown,” Garfield said about working with Scorsese.

“He wants you at your most spontaneous. Your most daring and far reaching beyond what you know of yourself as a person and as an actor. So that was a gift to me.”

Silence had its official Los Angeles premiere at the Directors Guild Theatre last week.

Filming Silence has been a multi-decade labour of love for the legendary director. The film follows two Catholic missionaries, played by Adam Driver and Garfield, as they search for their mentor (Liam Neeson), who disappeared in 17th-century Japan amid a wave of anti-Christian persecution.