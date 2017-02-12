Mobile
Amal Clooney expecting boy and girl

George Clooney’s mother reveals news after revelation about twins

Image Credit: AP
George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney.
Tabloid
 

Hollywood star George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal are expecting a boy and a girl as twins, the actor’s mother Nina has revealed.

“It will be one of each. Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told. How marvellous. My husband and I are extremely excited,” Nina said from her home in Augusta, Kentucky.

While Nina has been told about the babies’ gender, there’s a thing about the twins that the couple has still keep a secret from her.

“I haven’t been told their names. That is George and Amal’s department,” she added.

George and Amal’s friend Julie Chen was the one who broke the news of the pregnancy.

