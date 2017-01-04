Amal and George Clooney expecting twins?

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and actor husband George Clooney may be expecting twins, according to Lebanese publication The Daily Star. The publication reported a source as saying that the couple are preparing for the birth of their two children, due in March.

No statement by the couple has been made as of yet.

Amal, a Lebanese-British lawyer and activist, married George in 2014.

In August and September, media outlets began to speculate that the couple were soon to become parents, though nothing came of the rumours.