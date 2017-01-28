Mobile
Adam Driver and Rooney Mara in new film musical

‘Annette’ will be a ‘rock opera’, about a stand-up comedian who falls for an opera singer, and will be directed by the French auteur Leos Carax

  • Rooney MaraImage Credit: AFP
  • Adam DriverImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Star Wars actor Adam Driver is set to star alongside Rooney Mara in a new film musical, Annette, its director said Tuesday.

The “rock opera” about a stand-up comedian, played by Driver, who falls for an opera singer will be directed by the French auteur Leos Carax, whose career was revived by 2012 art house hit Holy Motors.

“I am sure that the film — which is full of ghosts — will be bewitching, black and cruel, but also funny and joyous,” Carax said in a statement from the film’s producers, Arte.

“I know it is going to become part of the rich history between the cinema and music,” he added.

With the romantic musical La La Land seemingly headed for Oscar glory, the genre appears to be enjoying something of a mini revival.

Mara made her name in slasher films before winning critical acclaim for the Facebook film The Social Network and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Carax is best known for his 1991 film Les Amants du Pont-Neuf (“The Lovers on the Bridge”) starring Juliette Binoche, whose gruelling marathon shoot was cursed with bad luck.

The actress’ former partner also accused Carax of “sadism” for sending her to live in a homeless hostel so she could understand her character.

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

