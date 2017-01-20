Mobile
Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump demonstration

Robert De Niro, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on Thursday

  Actor Robert De Niro speaks at a protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International
  Protesters hold signs of "No!" as they listen to speakers at an anti-Trump rally hosted by filmmaker Michael Moore
Tabloid
 

Actors Robert De Niro, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people outside a Donald Trump building on Thursday for a pre-inauguration demonstration organisers said was meant to energise those concerned about the Republican president-elect’s policies.

The event, staged in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park in Manhattan, was a rally for city residents who have vowed to pursue their own policies on health care, the environment and other issues during the Trump administration. The mayors of Minneapolis and New York attended.

“We can’t just mope,” said Bronx resident Jawanza Clark, who attended the gathering with his two sons, ages 10 and 5. “I want to give them a sense of the America they’re inheriting, the fact that they have to lift their voices up.”

Civic-mindedness was a theme throughout the evening.

Movie director Michael Moore urged people to regularly call their representatives in Congress. And actor Alec Baldwin, who portrays Trump on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, said Americans wary of Trump’s policies should become more involved.

Baldwin briefly did his Trump impression, which has drawn barbs from the president-elect.

Among the groups that helped organise the event were Greenpeace, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.org.

Some mayors, including New York Democrat Bill de Blasio, have made a point of defying potential Trump policies.

But a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday shows New Yorkers are split on how de Blasio should deal with the Trump White House. Forty-six per cent said de Blasio should try to get along with Trump, while 45 per cent said de Blasio should be a national leader in opposing Trump’s policies.

Trump, a billionaire New York real estate mogul, was in Washington, D.C., where he’s scheduled to be sworn in Friday as the 45th president.

He won the election in part through his vows to pump up the American economy and end many liberal policies of the outgoing Obama administration. 

